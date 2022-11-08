Lunar Eclipse 2022: Check Dos and Don'ts, timings, and other details here

There are several delightful extras viewers can look out for while admiring the eclipse. During totality, Earth's shadow dims the Moon sufficiently for stars to be visible right up to its edge. In addition, Uranus reaches opposition just a day after the eclipse, when it's directly opposite the Earth from the Sun and at its closest and brightest. And on eclipse night the distant planet will be upper left of the red-hued Moon -- binoculars will reveal the planet's pale disk. The farther west you are, the smaller the gap between planet and Moon. Also, the Northern and Southern Taurid meteor showers peak around this time, so eclipse-watchers might be treated to a few meteors streaking across the night sky.