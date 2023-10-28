Lunar Eclipse 2023 Updates: In a rare occasion, October is set to witness its second eclipse on the 28 October. Lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan will be witnessed just 14 days after the Solar eclipse which occurred on 14 October. Indians will get to see the phenomenal celestial event tonight as the Lunar Eclipse is set to occur on Saturday. The partial lunar eclipse is set to commence at around 11:31 pm. And, by midnight at around 1 am the darker portion of the Earth's shadow (umbra) will envelop the moon's surface. Tonight's lunar eclipse will be visible from various Indian cities. It will also be visible in other Asian countries, Europe, Africa, and north America.
Here are latest updates on Lunar Eclipse 2023:
Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das said that after 4 pm all the temples would be closed, and religious activities would be paused as 'sutak' will begin.
Sharad Purnima, also known as Ashwin Purnima, is an annual observance taking place during October and this year's celebration is scheduled for today, October 28, 2023. On this day, people traditionally offer prayers to the Moon. Sharad Purnima signifies the commencement of the Sharad Ritu or winter season. Read full story
Watch the last lunar of this year tonight and tomorrow. The next lunar eclipse which will be visible from India on 07 September 2025 will be a total Lunar eclipse. The last lunar eclipse which was visible from India was on 8 November 2022 and it was a total eclipse.
There are two phases of the Lunar Eclipse--penumbra and umbral.
The Moon will enter penumbra at midnight on 28th October, the umbral phase will start in the early hour of 29th October.
The umbral phase of tonight's Lunar Eclipse will begin at 1:05 AM and will end at 2:24 AM tomorrow (Sunday).
Badrinath shrine, Kedarnatha shrine, Shri Narasingh Temple in Joshimath, Second Kedar Madmaheshwar, Third Kedar Tungnath, Shri Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath and Yoga Badri Pandukeshwar will close at 4 pm on Saturday due to the lunar eclipse.
The temples will open in the 'brahma muhurta' after the morning purification puja on Sunday.
Lunar eclipses occur at the full moon phase. When Earth is positioned precisely between the Moon and Sun, Earth’s shadow falls upon the surface of the Moon, dimming it and sometimes turning the lunar surface a striking red over the course of a few hours. Each lunar eclipse is visible from half of Earth.
The Lunar Eclipse will begin at around 11:30 pm on 28 October (Saturday). The Earth's shadow will cover the moon's surface at around 1:05 am. On Sunday, the celestial event will start at 1 am and conclude at 2:24 AM.
