Lunar eclipse: Moon to go blood-red on May 16. Check timings, other details

The lunar eclipse will occur at 7:02 AM (IST) on May 16 and will end at 12:20 PM. However, the lunar eclipse will not be visible in India. Viewers of most of North America, all of Latin America, Western Europe, most of Africa, and the East Pacific will see the Moon darken and acquire a reddish hue from the late evening of May 15 into the early hours of May 16.