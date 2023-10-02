Mangalyaan-2: ISRO begins preparation for 2nd mission to Mars

India is preparing to send a second spacecraft, Mangalyaan-2, to Mars to study the planet's atmosphere and environment.

After creating history nine years ago, India is readying to send another spacecraft to Mars. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, ISRO will be sending a second spacecraft, Mangalyaan-2, to Mars planet soon.

According to the daily, Mars Orbiter Mission-2, informally known as Mangalyaan-2, would carry four payloads to the red planet. The Mangalyaan-2 mission will study aspects of Mars, including interplanetary dust, and the Martian atmosphere and environment.

The mission will carry a Mars Orbit Dust Experiment (MODEX), a Radio Occultation (RO) experiment, an Energetic Ion Spectrometer (EIS), and a Langmuir Probe and Electric Field Experiment (LPEX), HT reported.

MODEX will help understand the origin, abundance, distribution, and flux at high altitudes on Mars.

The RO experiment is being developed to measure neutral and electron density profiles. The instrument is essentially a microwave transmitter operating at X-band frequency that can help understand the behaviour of the Martian atmosphere.

To understand the loss of atmosphere on the red planet, ISRO is planning to develop an EIS to characterise solar energy particles and supra-thermal solar wind particles in the Martian environment.

The LPEX will enable the measurement of electron number density, electron temperature, and electric field waves, all of which will give a better picture of the plasma environment on Mars.

On 24 September 2014, India scripted history by entering the orbit of Mars in its first attempt. The objectives of India's first Mars mission included design, realisation and launch of a Mars Orbiter spacecraft capable of operating with sufficient autonomy during the journey phase; Mars orbit insertion / capture and in-orbit phase around Mars. The first Mars mission carried five scientific payloads to study the Martian surface features, morphology, mineralogy and Martian atmosphere.

