Mars exploration: NASA's Curiosity searches for new clues about ancient water
The presence of water on Mars—Earth’s neighbour —is not an alien concept. Astronomers over decades have talked about the presence of water on the Red Planet without evidence. However, a recent study by an international team has suggested that the fourth planet of the solar system from the Sun might have retained more water for a longer period than previously thought.