Mars may have enough water to create oceans, new study finds while exploring NASA mission records

The water trapped in Mars would possibly be enough to create oceans if it were on the surface, the study suggests.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published13 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Mars may have enough water to create oceans, new study finds while exploring NASA mission records
Mars may have enough water to create oceans, new study finds while exploring NASA mission records(Pexels)

Scientists believe vast amounts of water may be stored within Mars’ crust. A retired NASA mission uncovered signs of significant underground water on the Red Planet, a recent study suggests. The water would possibly be enough to create oceans if it were on the surface, CNN reported.

Also Read | NASA News: Curiosity makes ‘strangest’ discovery on Planet Mars

The study mentions that astronauts aiming to reach Mars may find it difficult to access the trapped water since it's buried deep below the surface, ranging from 11.5km to 20 km. This discovery not only reveals more about Mars' geological past but also hints at a potential new site for finding life, provided the water can be reached.

The findings are based on the data taken from NASA's InSight lander, which studied Mars' interior from 2018 to 2022.

Also Read | A sneak peek into Elon Musk’s idea of ’multi-planetary’ life and Mars city

Lead study author Vashan Wright emphasises that grasping the Martian water cycle is vital for comprehending the planet's climate, surface and interior changes. The geophysicist at the University of California suggests that a good first step is to locate and measure the amount of water present, CNN reported.

Water on Mars

Scientists have long believed Mars was once a warmer and wetter world, with ancient lakes, rivers and water-altered rocks as proof. However, over 3 billion years ago, Mars lost its atmosphere, leading to the drying up of its surface.

Also Read | NASA captures image of ‘space potato’ on a collision course with Mars

The reason behind this atmospheric loss remains unclear, prompting numerous missions to investigate Mars' watery past, the fate of its water, and the possibility of life-supporting conditions in its history. While some water remains as ice at the poles, researchers doubt this accounts for all the water that once existed on the planet.

Theories about Mars' water suggest it might have turned into ice, escaped into space or seeped into the ground. The latest study indicates that the water likely moved into the planet's crust.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 11:34 AM IST
HomeScienceNewsMars may have enough water to create oceans, new study finds while exploring NASA mission records

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    339.25
    12:05 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -2.05 (-0.6%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    244.50
    12:05 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -0.3 (-0.12%)

    GAIL India

    231.60
    12:05 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.19%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.75
    12:05 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    0.35 (0.12%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Turbines

    756.10
    12:00 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    55.65 (7.94%)

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,618.90
    12:00 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    325.9 (7.59%)

    Inox Wind

    223.55
    12:00 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    15.05 (7.22%)

    Blue Star

    1,727.00
    12:00 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    108.65 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.001,000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.00-325.00
      Delhi
      71,218.00-465.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.00234.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

      More From Popular in Science
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue