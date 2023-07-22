Massive $10 quintillion metal-rich asteroid draws closer to US reach: Report1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST
NASA is less than 100 days away from launching a spacecraft to study asteroid 16 Psyche, estimated to be worth $10 quintillion. The spacecraft will launch in October using a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket and spend 26 months in orbit around the asteroid.
NASA informed on Friday that it is less than 100 days from the launch of a spacecraft aimed at studying an asteroid with an estimated value of $10 quintillion.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×