A large solar storm is approaching Earth and is expected to cause a major impact on the communication infrastructure. A large solar flare was detected on 3 July and is moving at a high speed towards the Earth’s atmosphere.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Centre of the United States, the impact of the solar flare will be centered on sub-solar point on the sunlit side of Earth. There is also a possibility of blackout of HF (high frequency) radio communication that is dependent upon current X-ray Flux intensity. According to the latest prediction, the flare can cause a wide area blackout of HF (high frequency) radio communication for about an hour. The Space Weather Prediction Centre has marked the solar flares at X1 level.

According to NASA, the solar storm is travelling towards Earth at a velocity of 1.6 million km/hr and the speed might even increase more.

The satellites in the Earth’s upper atmosphere are also expected to get impacted by the incoming flares. This will directly impact GPS navigation, mobile phone signal and satellite TV. The power grids can also be impacted due to the solar flares.

On the positive side, the solar flares will create an amplified view of Aurora lights in North or South Pole.The people living near the poles will get to experience these lights.

