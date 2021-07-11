According to the Space Weather Prediction Centre of the United States, the impact of the solar flare will be centered on sub-solar point on the sunlit side of Earth. There is also a possibility of blackout of HF (high frequency) radio communication that is dependent upon current X-ray Flux intensity. According to the latest prediction, the flare can cause a wide area blackout of HF (high frequency) radio communication for about an hour. The Space Weather Prediction Centre has marked the solar flares at X1 level.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}