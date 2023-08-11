Meet Virgin Galactic's first space tourists. Former British Olympian and Caribbean mother-daughter duo1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 07:31 AM IST
Virgin Galactic rocket takes passengers to edge of space, including 80-year-old former Olympian with Parkinson's.
A Virgin Galactic rocket took its passengers to the edge of space before gliding back to the runway at Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert on Thursday. The rocket ship portion of the flight began with loud cheers from the families and friends of the passengers watching and lasted about 15 minutes, reaching an elevation of 56 miles (88 kilometres).