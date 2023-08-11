Virgin Galactic was founded in 2004 with the promise of flying passengers into space from 2007. The company's plans faced delays, and in 2014 a Virgin Galactic spacecraft crashed during a test flight, prompting the company to suspend ticket sales. However, in 2018, the company reached space for the first time and later in 2021, founder Richard Branson flew into space on a Virgin Galactic flight. Since Branson's flight, the company had suspended all space missions for almost two years to upgrade its fleet of vehicles, and only reopened in 2022 with a hefty ticket price of $4,50,000.