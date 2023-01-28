Mercury helps to detail Earth's most massive extinction event: Research

Mercury helps to detail Earth's most massive extinction event: Research5 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 06:06 AM IST
The Latest Permian Mass Extinction (LPME) was the largest extinction in Earth's history to date, killing between 80-90 per cent of life on the planet, though finding definitive evidence for what caused the dramatic changes in climate has eluded experts.
The Latest Permian Mass Extinction (LPME), which killed between 80 and 90 per cent of all life on Earth, was the biggest extinction in Earth's history to date. However, scientists have been unable to identify the precise reason for the abrupt climate changes.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×