Meteorite that crashed on Assam has the clue to origin of life on Earth

The meteorite that had crashed in Kamargaon town in the Golaghat district of Assam, seven years ago, hold the secret to origin of life on Earth, recent research has shown. While researchers are yet to settle on a definitive answer for the origin of this, this meteorite's chemical composition is the biggest hint to this puzzle.
The chemical composition found in the space rock fragments that crashed in Assam, seven years ago says that the origin of life began in the core of stars and stardust.
Researchers in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur have claimed that they found evidences of vesicles in minerals for the first time in any chondrite meteorite from the outer solar system and may find new clues about the origin of life.
The study of the meteorites is being conducted by researchers in IIT-Kharagpur in collaboration with researchers from Hiroshima University, Japan, and Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad
The findings of the study have been published in the Journal of Geophysical Research-Planets. The study says that for the first time vesicular olivine and pyroxene were found in an ordinary chondrite
"Impact events on the surface of planets and asteroids are one of the most fundamental processes responsible for the formation and evolution of the celestial bodies in the solar system," researchers said in the paper.
The meteorite that crashed in Assam comes from the asteroid belt located between Mars and Jupiter. The space rock broke down from another source following a collision with an asteroid at a high velocity.
The collision that occurred broke the asteroid in smaller pieces. Some of these pieces fell on the Earth's surface. The Kamargaon meteorite came from an asteroid over 6.4 kilometers in size.
It is to be noted that shocked meteorites are extraterrestrial rocks that experience transient high-pressure and high-temperature conditions caused by planetary collisions in outer space and contain abundant fractures subsequently filled with frictional melt known as shock veins.
Previous studies have revealed that volatile elements like oxygen, carbon, sodium, manganese, and sulfur are crucial elements for life and that understanding the occurrence and distribution of these elements in our solar system is important to decipher the story of our own beginning.
Researchers said that the volatile elements present in rocks become mobile at high temperatures and try to escape the rock. Such types of volatile escape from the rock systems create holes on the surface of the rocks known as vesicles. Therefore, these vesicles can be used as a tool to understand the outgassing mechanisms, quantity, and type of volatiles present in the rocks.
