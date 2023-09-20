Mexican doctors say 2 Alien bodies are ‘non human’, one of them is female with eggs inside

Mexican doctors say 2 Alien bodies are ‘non human’, one of them is female with eggs inside1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 06:37 PM IST
The 2 Alien bodies appear to be ancient. They have elongated heads, two eyes, a mouth, two arms and two legs
The two Alien bodies revealed last week inMexico areallegedly “non human".
The Reuters report quoted Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez, Director of the Health Sciences Research Institute of the Secretary of the Navy, as saying: “Based on the DNA tests, which were compared with more than one million species ... they are not related to what is known or described up to this moment by science or by human knowledge."
“Previous such finds have been dismissed by the scientific community as mutilated mummies of pre-Hispanic children, sometimes combined with bits of animal parts," the Reuters report also said.
Maussan’s claims have angered the Peruvian government. Peruvian culture minister Leslie Urteaga has questioned how the specimens, which were pre-Hispanic objects, left the country.
A criminal complaint has been filed against Maussan in Peru.