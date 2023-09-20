Mexican doctors say 2 Alien bodies are ‘non human’, one of them is female with eggs inside

The two Alien bodies revealed last week inMexico areallegedly “non human".

Afterconducting laboratory studies on the twoAlien bodies, Mexican doctorssaid that no evidence of any assembly or manipulation of the skulls were found.

The so-calledAlienbodies belonged to a single skeleton, added the doctors.

The 2 Alien bodies appear to be ancient. They have elongated heads, two eyes, a mouth, two arms and two legs.

An x-ray examination ofthe twoAlien bodieswas done at Noor Clinic, in Huixquilucan, Mexico.

Jaime Maussan, a Mexican journalist and longtime UFO enthusiast, presented thetwo tiny mummified bodies to Mexico's Congress last week. He claimed that the 2Alien bodies were found around 2017 in Peru, near the pre-Columbian Nazca Lines, according to a report by Reuters.

Maussan, on social media and in the Mexico Congress hearing, shared scientific analysis and study results to prove that the bodies are about 1,000 years old and not related to any known Earthly species, said the Reuters report.

Of the two, oneAlien body was described as a female with eggs inside.

The bodiesare about 1,000 years old, according to carbon testing carried out at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.