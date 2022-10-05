Microbiologists work towards improving taste of beer

At Katholieke Universiteit, Johan Thevelein, PhD, an emeritus professor of Molecular Cell Biology, and his group invented a technique for identifying the genes in yeast that were in charge of crucial features for the industry. By analysing a vast number of yeast strains to determine which did the greatest job of maintaining flavour under pressure, they used this technology to identify the gene(s) responsible for the taste in beer. Thevelein, who founded NovelYeast and works with other businesses in industrial biotechnology, said they concentrated on a gene for a banana-like flavour because it is "one of the most essential flavours present in beer, as well as in other alcoholic drinks."