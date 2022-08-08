Mint Explainer: How chips became the fulcrum of geopolitics10 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 05:03 PM IST
- A microchip war has brewed quietly between the US and China for several years. But now it is turning turbulent.
The nearest contemporary equivalent of the nuclear arms race of the Cold War times is the race to build smaller and more powerful semiconductor chips. The brain of modern technological world, these chips power everything electronic, from smartphones to electricity grids to intercontinental ballistic missiles. An edge in semiconductors can give a country power to control the world—or disrupt it—in various ways.