Mint Explainer: How chips became the fulcrum of geopolitics

US President Joe Biden said while commenting on the CHIPS and Science Act, “America invented the semiconductor. It’s time to bring it home." It isn’t as simple as he made it sound. The semiconductor supply chain has spread over to other parts of the world not without a reason—fabrication is more cost-effective in Asian countries. If US tries to gain self-sufficiency in chips, its products will be very expensive. It seems the US government’s plan to fund chip-making within the country is simply to gain some degree of control over supply of advanced chips for critical uses.