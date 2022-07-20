Mint Explainer: How James Webb shoots through cosmic dust

Would you ever try to shoot a photograph with a dusty lens, regardless of whether it's a digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera or your expensive smartphone? Even you do so, the photos will be hazy, spotty, smudged or blurred. That said, it would require a lot of dust to spoil your smartphone photos, and wiping them with a fibre cloth will do the trick in most cases. Besides, artificial intelligence (AI) in the smartphones will help you get rid of the blurred images or also improve them, so you may not care much.