How do satellites and power grids get hit?

Think of a solar flare hitting a satellite as a small bolt of lightning hitting a gadget. If this happens, an overflow of electricity will damage most circuits and wiring because they carry more charge than what our systems are designed for. While satellites and power grids have protections against regular solar wind, flares can be of unpredictable magnitude, and destroy such equipment. Solar flares also heat up our atmosphere due to very high concentration of charged particles, which too hits satellites on their trajectories. Two years ago, Elon Musk lost nearly 50 satellites just after launching, because of this.