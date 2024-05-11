Missed aurora borealis? You may have another chance to see Northern Lights tonight
According to NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, extreme geomagnetic storm continues and will persist through at least Sunday. So in case you missed to see the sky lights dancing in a spectacular form, there may still be a chance till this weekend.
The aurora borealis, also known as the Northern and Southern Lights, was visible in India's Ladakh on 11 May, according to the Indian Astronomical Observatory, which captured the spectacular images on camera for the first time.