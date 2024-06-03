Missed June 3 planetary alignment? Here's when the next 'parade of planets' occur
Planetary Alignment: Planetary alignment is a rare event where planets appear in a straight line due to their positioning in the solar system.
Did you miss the rare celestial event today? The unique planetary alignment which occurred today i.e. June 3 before sunrise will have another opportunity for skygazers. Called the parade of planets 2024, six planets i.e. Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune were to link up before dawn on June 3. Earlier, NASA had said that this planetary parade won’t offer much of a view. As per Ronald Gamble, a theoretical astrophysicist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, “he sun’s going to be photobombing the parade."