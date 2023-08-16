comScore
Business News/ Science / News/  Mission Sun: ISRO shares photos of satellite for Aditya-L1 solar mission

Mission Sun: ISRO shares photos of satellite for Aditya-L1 solar mission

8 Photos . Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 10:45 AM IST Livemint
  • ISRO has shared pictutes of its ambitious project, Aditya-L1 Mission that could revolutionise the understanding of the Sun's dynamics and space weather. Until now, NASA's Parker Solar probe flew through the Sun’s upper atmosphere – the corona in 2021.
Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is getting ready for the launch.  An exact date regarding the launch of the project is, however, yet to be announced.
1/8Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is getting ready for the launch.  An exact date regarding the launch of the project is, however, yet to be announced.
Aditya-L1 mission: The satellite realised at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru has arrived at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.
2/8Aditya-L1 mission: The satellite realised at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru has arrived at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.
Aditya L1 shall be the first space based Indian mission to study the Sun. The spacecraft shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth.
3/8Aditya L1 shall be the first space based Indian mission to study the Sun. The spacecraft shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth.
Aditya-L1 Mission: The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors.
4/8Aditya-L1 Mission: The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors.
The suits of Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide most crucial informations to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particle and fields etc
5/8The suits of Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide most crucial informations to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particle and fields etc
Aditya-L1, named after the Sun's core, aims to provide unprecedented insights into the Sun's behaviour by placing itself in a halo orbit.
6/8Aditya-L1, named after the Sun's core, aims to provide unprecedented insights into the Sun's behaviour by placing itself in a halo orbit.
The location at orbit will enable Aditya-L1 to continuously observe the Sun without being hindered by eclipses or occultation, allowing scientists to study solar activities and their impact on space weather in real-time.
7/8The location at orbit will enable Aditya-L1 to continuously observe the Sun without being hindered by eclipses or occultation, allowing scientists to study solar activities and their impact on space weather in real-time.
Scientists have high hopes for Aditya-L1's payload, which is expected to shed light on the physics of the solar corona and its heating mechanism, magnetic field topology, and the development of coronal mass ejections. 
8/8Scientists have high hopes for Aditya-L1's payload, which is expected to shed light on the physics of the solar corona and its heating mechanism, magnetic field topology, and the development of coronal mass ejections. 
