Business News/ Science / News/  Mission Sun: ISRO shares photos of satellite for Aditya-L1 solar mission

8 Photos . Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 10:45 AM IST Livemint

  • ISRO has shared pictutes of its ambitious project, Aditya-L1 Mission that could revolutionise the understanding of the Sun's dynamics and space weather. Until now, NASA's Parker Solar probe flew through the Sun’s upper atmosphere – the corona in 2021.

1/8Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is getting ready for the launch.  An exact date regarding the launch of the project is, however, yet to be announced.
2/8Aditya-L1 mission: The satellite realised at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru has arrived at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.
3/8Aditya L1 shall be the first space based Indian mission to study the Sun. The spacecraft shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth.
4/8Aditya-L1 Mission: The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors.
5/8The suits of Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide most crucial informations to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particle and fields etc
6/8Aditya-L1, named after the Sun's core, aims to provide unprecedented insights into the Sun's behaviour by placing itself in a halo orbit.
7/8The location at orbit will enable Aditya-L1 to continuously observe the Sun without being hindered by eclipses or occultation, allowing scientists to study solar activities and their impact on space weather in real-time.
8/8Scientists have high hopes for Aditya-L1's payload, which is expected to shed light on the physics of the solar corona and its heating mechanism, magnetic field topology, and the development of coronal mass ejections. 
