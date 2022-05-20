This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
WHO was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe
As more and more countries in Europe report monkeypox cases, along with US and Australia, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has directed the National Centre for Disease Control and the ICMR to keep a close watch on the situation.
“Keep close watch on Monkeypox situation abroad; isolate sick passengers from affected countries and send their samples to NIV Pune for investigation", the Union Health Ministry said to the officials on Friday.
WHO has called for an emergency meeting amid rise in cases. The Union health ministry has also directed airport and port health officers to be vigilant
Cases of Monkeypox have been reported from the UK, the USA, Portugal, Spain, and some other European countries.
Here are ten points to the Monkeypox outbreak
-Germany, France recorded their first Monkeypox cases on Friday. Scientists who have monitored numerous outbreaks of monkeypox in Africa say they are baffled by the disease's recent spread in Europe and North America
-In Britain, where 20 cases have been now confirmed, the UK Health Security Agency said the recent cases in the country were predominantly among men who self-identified as gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men.
- Health authorities in Spain said 23 new cases were confirmed on Friday, mainly in the Madrid region where most infections were linked to an outbreak in an adult sauna.
- The 14 cases in Portugal that were all detected in sexual health clinics are also in men who self-identify as gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men.
- US reported its first infection in a man in Massachusetts who had returned from Canada
- The World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox
- According to the WHO, Monkeypox typically manifests in humans with a fever, rashes and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.
- Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting from two to four weeks. It can also take a severe from, with the WHO saying the case fatality ratio has been around 3-6% in recent times.
- Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.
- While close physical contact is a well-known risk factor for transmission, it is unclear at this time if monkeypox can be transmitted specifically through sexual transmission routes, according to the WHO.