Moon sample return mission: China's Chang'e 6 Vs India's Chandrayaan-4 mission
Here's a look at the difference between China's latest Chang'e-6 mission, its 2026 mission, Chang'e 7, which aims to explore lunar south pole and India's Chandrayaan 4 mission.
China launched a “first-of-its-kind mission", Chang'e-6 spacecraft, on Friday. The lunar probe is expected to collect samples from the far side of the moon and bring those samples to Earth for research purposes, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).