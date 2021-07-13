Moon's wobble, rise in sea levels will lead to record flooding in 2030s: NASA

Premium The combination of the Moon’s gravitational pull, rising sea levels, and climate change will continue to exacerbate coastal flooding

2 min read . 02:06 PM IST

These flooding events currently occur in coastal areas when the tide reaches about two feet above the daily average high tide. While the coastal US currently deals with just two or three floods a month, the frequency will soon increase three to four times in the coastline