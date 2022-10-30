More children are being screened for mental-health issues. But then what?
Families are grappling to understand a new wave of assessments and what to do if a problem surfaces
Mental-health screenings for kids are expanding across the country. But as more children are identified as needing assistance, families can face a tough time getting help from resources that are already stretched thin.
A mental-health crisis among children and teens that had been brewing for years worsened as routines were disrupted in the pandemic and many kids faced isolation and loss. Schools have added or expanded screenings for mental health or emotional well-being, and earlier this month, a panel of medical experts recommended children and teens ages 8 to 18 be screened for anxiety disorders. That follows a March recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics that pediatricians screen adolescents ages 12 and older for suicide risk.
Families are now grappling to understand the new wave of assessments and what to do if a problem surfaces. Child psychologists and psychiatrists often have monthslong wait lists, and many providers don’t take insurance, leaving families on the hook for fees.And schools have limited resources to deal with mental-health issues. On average, there is one school psychologist for every 1,200 K-12 students, according to the National Association of School Psychologists.
Schools and doctors are trying to address the gap. Some schools are adding therapy groups, teaching kids ways to manage difficult feelings or expanding training for mental-health staff. Pediatricians are coaching families on habits that can improve mental health, such as getting enough sleep, exercise and healthy foods, or are teaching patients emotional coping strategies.
“The next challenge is going to be what do you do when you identify somebody who is at risk. That is tougher," says pediatrician Katherine Williamson of Children’s Health of Orange County, in California. “Mental-health resources are incredibly limited."
Some schools say they are screening only a subset of students for mental-health issues because they know they won’t be able to meet the increased demand that the assessments will reveal.
“If we screen 700 kids for anxiety, we know probably 35% to 40% will come back positive and then what do you do with that? We can’t clinically support that," says Ryan Sherman, director of wellness at Medway Public Schools in Massachusetts. Dr. Sherman notes that psychologists and psychiatrists in their area of the state also have long wait lists for appointments.
Last year Medway decided to screen only chronically-absent seventh- and eighth-graders for anxiety disorders, since those are years when anxiety among students rises, Dr. Sherman says. Students found to have moderate or severe anxiety were invited to enroll in a weekly group that discussed ways to cope. The groups are expanding this year to focus on helping children practice techniques to manage anxious thoughts and feelings.
Questions from doctors
As screenings gain traction, families may see a range of approaches to how their children are evaluated. Whether in doctor’s offices or schools, parents (or teachers) may complete questionnaires for younger children, while older children and teens may answer questions themselves.
At doctor’s offices, questions about mood and behavior are often asked alongside queries about school and friends. If the answers indicate a problem in a specific area, like depression or anxiety, the doctor will likely follow up with questions about those particular mental-health conditions, says Rebecca Baum, a developmental behavioral pediatrician and clinical professor of pediatrics at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.
At schools, some screen for specific problems like anxiety, suicidal thoughts and behaviors, or post-traumatic stress symptoms. Other schools use questionnaires that cover general social and emotional well-being: Children may be asked how connected they feel to their schools, how willing they are to keep trying when they face obstacles and how optimistic they are, says Erin Dowdy, a professor in the counseling, clinical and school-psychology program at the University of California, Santa Barbara.
Dr. Williamson of Orange County is helping lead her medical system’s new effort to screen all patients 12 and older for depression every year. Included in that are questions about how often patients have been bothered by “little interest or pleasure in doing things" or “trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, or sleeping too much," in the prior two weeks.
Her patients who need mental-health treatment often have to wait several months for an appointment with a child psychiatrist or psychologist. During the waiting time, Dr. Williamson says she helps families focus on making sure their child is getting adequate sleep, exercise and nutrition, all of which can affect mental health. If there’s a risk for suicide, she’ll advise parents to remove any firearms from the home and secure medications. Children who are actively suicidal, meaning they are considering a method and formulating a plan, are sent to the emergency room.
Some pediatricians teach patients brief techniques from cognitive behavioral therapy, an effective treatment for anxiety and depression, such as relaxation exercises and ways to adjust the negative thoughts that can fuel distress. Pediatricians also treat children and teens with antidepressant medications, such as Prozac and Lexapro.
New efforts at schools
Some schools use screening to shape class-wide or schoolwide lessons that teach skills such as decision-making and how to regulate emotions.
Parents are informed of assessments in schools, can often review the questions being asked and can also opt out, says Sheila Desai, director of educational practice at the National Association of School Psychologists.
Parent groups in some districts have pushed back on mental-health screening, expressing concerns about medical privacy and questioning schools’ role in students’ mental health.
Others welcome the measures. “I think it’s good to detect if kids have emotional distress, anxiety. Sometimes it doesn’t come out to the parent and the parent can’t see it," says Jordan Denslow, a mother in Fairfield, Conn., whose 11-year-old son’s school does social and emotional screening.
Fairfield Public Schools says its approach isn’t meant to identify mental health disorders but is intended to measure skills including “self-management" and “goal-directed behavior," according to a statement from a district official.
Methuen Public Schools in Massachusetts began screening fifth- through 12th-graders for symptoms of post-traumatic stress in 2021, adding to assessments already in place for anxiety and depression. John Crocker, the district’s director of school mental health and behavioral services, believes that screening—and the subsequent interventions—may have prevented more serious mental health issues.
About 38% of high-school students had scores that indicated moderate or severe symptoms of post-traumatic stress, Mr. Crocker says. Those students were invited to participate in therapy groups at school or received individual therapy by their schools’ psychologists, counselors and social workers. The district gave school mental-health staff additional training in how to address trauma.