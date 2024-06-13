Mursan, Hilsa: Scientists name craters on Mars after cities in UP and Bihar
Ahmedabad-based Physical Research Laboratory, a Unit of the Department of Space, has said that three recently discovered craters on Mars have been named after its former director Devendra Lal—renowned cosmic ray physicist—and cities of Mursan and Hilsa in UP and Bihar, respectively
Ahmedabad-based Physical Research Laboratory, a Unit of Department of Space, has said that three recently discovered craters on Mars have been named after its former director Devendra Lal—renowned cosmic ray physicist—and cities of Mursan and Hilsa in UP and Bihar respectively.