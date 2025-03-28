Myanmar and Thailand earthquake: What are aftershocks and why are they dangerous? All you need to know

Thailand and Myanmar earthquake: Following the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that rattled Myanmar, and sent tremors in Thailand's capital Bangkok, a 4.3 magnitude quake jolted the country again, around 6pm.

Till date, a total of seven earthquakes of minor intensities, or aftershocks, ranging around 3.5 - 7 magnitude have struck Myanmar, after the 7.7 magnitude jolt in the afternoon, stated the National Center for Seismology.

Earlier, the Thailand government sent out alerts via SMS, warning the public to remain vigilant for potential aftershocks, with the possibility of a recurrence within 24 hours, reported Nation Thailand.

But, are aftershocks also earthquakes? Why are they dangerous? LiveMint brings you a detailed coverage.

What is an aftershock? Aftershocks are themselves earthquakes, but they are more accurately described as the lower-magnitude (or lower-intensity) tremors that follow the principal earthquake

According to Britannica, when an earthquake occurs, some of the energy released from the sudden fracturing of rocks is transferred to nearby rocks, which leads to additional stresses like pushing, pulling, and twisting. When these stresses become massive for the rocks to withstand, they break as well, releasing more pent-up energy and creating new faults.

The whole process of pulling and twisting causes earthquakes to trigger aftershocks, which in turn leads to multiple, yet small aftershocks.

Why are aftershocks dangerous? Aftershocks tend to be the most severe and happen more frequently in the hours and days that follow an earthquake, stated Britannica.

Experts have advised that aftershocks are common in the immediate aftermath of an earthquake, typically within the first two hours.

Citing statistical data, Nation Thailand indicated the risk of a further significant earthquake, due to the aftershocks, within the next 24 hours.

Myanmar, Thailand earthquake Myanmar declared a state of emergency in its capital city Naypyitaw, and six states, following the devastating earthquake. The tremors of the quake were also felt in Thailand.

Also Read | Bangkok airports operating normally after quake, says Thai civil aviation

While China, Bangladesh also experienced the tremors of the Myanmar earthquake, Thailand witnessed severe damage, with sky-scrapers tumbling down.

Myanmar hospital turned into ‘mass casualty area’ The devastating earthquake turned a major hospital in Myanmar's capital city Naypyitaw into a ‘mass casualty area,’ reported AFP. At least 20 people have died so far.

"About 20 people died after they arrived at our hospital so far. Many people were injured," said a doctor at the 1,000-bed general hospital in Myanmar's capital city Naypyidaw, reported AFP.

Three dead, 90 missing in Thailand Thai Defence Minister said 90 people are missing and three died in Bangkok, after a high-rise under construction collapsed in the quake, reported AP.