Fragments of metal, suspected to be a rocket part, fell into a Kenyan village, prompting investigations. The KSA confirmed the object was not a threat and praised locals for their quick reporting. The incident highlights increasing concerns over space debris.

About the metal ring which fell from sky The metallic ring was roughly 2.5 metres (8 feet) in diameter and weighed around 500 kilogrammes. It is believed that the ring fell after being separated from a rocket minutes after its launch.

The metal ring crashed in Mukuku village, located in Makueni county of southern Kenya. The accident occurred on December 30 at around around 3:00 pm local time (1200 GMT), reported AFP.

2.5 metres wide metal ring falls in Kenya from sky | Watch

As per the video shared by BBC News Africa, the area has been cordoned off, and experts are investigating the impact of the accident in the area. The exact origin of the metal piece is also being investigated.

The KSA, working alongside other agencies and local authorities, “secured the area and retrieved the debris, which is now under the Agency's custody for further investigation."

Alarming rise of space trash The incident has sparked fresh concerns around the rising amount of trash in space, with multiple rocket and satellite launches.

It said "preliminary assessments indicate that the fallen object is a separation ring from a launch vehicle", which are designed to either burn up upon re-entry to Earth's atmosphere or fall over uninhabited areas.

"This is an isolated case, which the agency will investigate and address," the KSA said in a statement. The object was not a threat to public safety, said KSA and praised the prompt action by local residents in informing the authorities after the accident. The KSA said they were working to identify the piece's origin.