Mysterious sky flash is a black hole pointing straight at Earth: Scientists

The term "jetted-TDEs" refers to those unusual occurrences, which have been compared to grabbing a tube of toothpaste and having material shoot out of both ends. They are hardly ever observed by scientists, and they know even less about how they actually occur. In an effort to comprehend them better, scientists scan the sky for indications of the phenomena in the hopes that they can point cutting-edge telescopes at them when they occur.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}