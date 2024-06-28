NASA 3D tour to majestic ‘Pillars of Creation’ will leave you awestruck | Watch video here
NASA has recently shared a spectacular 3D video of the ‘Pillars of Creation’ made by compiling infrared and visible images clicked by NASA's Webb and Hubble telescopes.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Wednesday shared a mind-boggling 3-D video of the ‘Pillars of Creation’, an active star-forming region within the Eagle Nebula. The video was created by compiling the images captured by NASA's Webb and Hubble telescopes.