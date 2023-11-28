NASA Chief's big praise ISRO, says 'US will land pvt landers on Moon South Pole in 2024, but India...'
Nelson said,'NASA will help train an Indian astronaut to fly to the International Space Station, by end of 2024, ISRO is working on it, details are being worked out.' India is a great future partner for astronauts in space
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson touched down in India on his maiden on Tuesday, expressing his enthusiasm for a week of meetings and events aimed at strengthening the partnership between NASA and ISRO.
