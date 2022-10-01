NASA aims to launch Artemis rocket in November2 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 06:29 AM IST
NASA will focus on launching the Artemis 1 rocket between November 12 and November 27
US premier space agency NASA said on Friday that it would attempt to launch its Moon mega-rocket in November, without providing a specific date for the much-delayed Artemis 1 mission. The latest postponement in Artemis 1 mission comes after Hurricane Ian severy hit Florida this week. It now aims to make the lift-off between November 12 and November 27.