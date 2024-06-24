NASA alert! A 'never-before-detected' Asteroid has 72% chance of hitting Earth on THIS date
NASA's hypothetical exercise revealed a 72% chance of an asteroid hitting Earth. The exercise aimed to assess preparedness for asteroid threats and involved various US agencies.
The National Aeronautics of Space Administration (NASA) in its hypothetical exercise found that a never-before-detected asteroid could have a 72 percent chance of hitting Earth. This observations were made during the fifth biennial Planetary Defense Interagency Tabletop Exercise. NASA on June 20 released a summary of this hypothetical exercise.