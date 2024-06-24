The National Aeronautics of Space Administration (NASA) in its hypothetical exercise found that a never-before-detected asteroid could have a 72 percent chance of hitting Earth. This observations were made during the fifth biennial Planetary Defense Interagency Tabletop Exercise. NASA on June 20 released a summary of this hypothetical exercise.

The US space agency said that NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office, along with FEMA, U.S. Department of State Office of Space Affairs, organized the tabletop exercise. It added that the purpose was to evaluate the nation's preparedness and response capabilities in the event of a hazardous asteroid or comet threat.

In a statement, it said, "Although there are no known significant asteroid impact threats for the foreseeable future, hypothetical exercises provide valuable insights by exploring the risks, response options, and opportunities for collaboration posed by varying scenarios, from minor regional damage with little warning to potential global catastrophes predicted years or even decades in the future."

It said, ““During the excercise, a hypothetical scenario in which a never-before-detected asteroid was identified. According to initial calculations, a 72% chance of hitting Earth in approximately 14 years."

Speaking of the size of the asteroid, it said, “The preliminary observations described in the exercise, however, were not sufficient to precisely determine the asteroid’s size, composition, and long-term trajectory."

List of other Asteroids that are set to pass close to Earth this month

According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, two asteroids will pass near Earth on June 25. The first is Asteroid 2024 LO5, measures 62 feet will pass by Earth, maintaining a distance of 1,960,000 kilometers and the second is Asteroid 2024 KJ, is 77 feet in size and will approach Earth at a distance of 5,260,000 kilometers.

Later on June 27, 64-feet Asteroid named 2019 NJ will pass at a distance of 6,610,000KM. Additionally, on the same day, another Asteroid 415029 (2011 UL21), which is about 7,200 feet in size, will make its closest approach to Earth at 6,640,000 kilometers

