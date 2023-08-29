The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced an annular solar eclipse in the United States that will be seen on October 14. It described the solar eclipse as a ‘ring of fire’ which will move from the US Oregon coast to the Gulf of Mexico.

In a post on X, NASA wrote, "Save the date for a solar eclipse: On Oct. 14, a "ring of fire," or annular, eclipse will travel from the U.S. Oregon coast to the Gulf of Mexico." NASA said that it will do a live coverage of the solar eclipse which can be seen on its official YouTube channel. “Wherever you are, you can watch it live with us," it added.

It said that the annular solar eclipse will be visible in parts of the United States, Mexico, and many countries in South and Central America, millions of people in the Western Hemisphere can also experience this eclipse.

The US Space Agency also said that it is never safe to look directly at the Sun during an annular eclipse without specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing because the Sun is never completely blocked by the Moon during an annular solar eclipse.

It suggested that people can use an indirect viewing method, such as a pinhole projector to view the annular solar eclipse or a ‘ring of fire’ in the United States.

According to NASA, an annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, but when it is at or near its farthest point from Earth.

“Because the Moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and does not completely cover the Sun. As a result, the Moon appears as a dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk, creating what looks like a ring around the Moon," NASA wrote on its website.