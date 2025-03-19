NASA astronaut Sunita Williams return: Watch moments before and after SpaceX Crew-9’s landing on Earth

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams returned to Earth on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spaceship ‘Freedom’, alongside fellow American Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

Watch moments before and after SpaceX Crew-9's landing on Earth NASA and SpaceX's Crew-9 astronauts streaked through the atmosphere before deploying parachutes for a gentle splashdown off the Florida coast at 5:57 pm (3:30 am IST) on March 19.

Drogue and main parachutes were deployed before the splashdown off the coast of Florida near Tallahassee.

After the slow splashdown, the Crew-9 had some "surprise visitors": A pod of dolphins.

As they landed on Earth, recovery teams helped the crew out of Dragon, a standard process for all crew members after returning from long-duration missions. NASA shared first look of the Crew-9 astronauts after the successful splashdown.

After an unexpected nine-month stay in space, a pair of NASA astronauts finally returned to Earth on Tuesday, concluding a mission that gripped global attention and became a political flashpoint.

Ground teams erupted in cheers as the gumdrop-shaped spacecraft named Freedom, charred from withstanding scorching temperatures of 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit (2,000 degrees Celsius) during re-entry, bobbed steadily on the waves beneath a clear, sunny sky.

"What a ride — I see a capsule full of grins," said Hague.

"PROMISE MADE, PROMISE KEPT," the White House posted on X, repeating a contentious claim that President Donald Trump had accelerated the recovery timeline.

NASA astronauts ‘stuck’ in space Wilmore and Williams, both ex-Navy pilots and veterans of two prior space missions, flew to the ISS in June 2024, on what was supposed to be a days-long roundtrip to test out Boeing's Starliner on its first crewed flight.

But the Starliner spaceship developed propulsion problems and was deemed unfit to fly them back, instead returning empty.

