NASA astronaut Sunita Williams return: Watch moments before and after SpaceX Crew-9’s landing on Earth

NASA and SpaceX's Crew-9 astronauts streaked through the atmosphere before deploying parachutes for a gentle splashdown off the Florida coast around 3:30 am IST on March 19.

Akriti Anand
Updated19 Mar 2025, 06:39 AM IST
Advertisement
A support team member works on the SpaceX capsule shortly after it landed with NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, and Russia’s Alexander Gorbunov aboard as a dolphin swims past in the water off the coast of Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, March 18, 2025.(AP)

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams returned to Earth on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spaceship ‘Freedom’, alongside fellow American Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

Also Read | Sunita Williams Return LIVE Updates: NASA, SpaceX brief media on Crew-9 landing
Also Read | Sunita Williams’ first look after returning home, she’s all smiles

Watch moments before and after SpaceX Crew-9's landing on Earth

NASA and SpaceX's Crew-9 astronauts streaked through the atmosphere before deploying parachutes for a gentle splashdown off the Florida coast at 5:57 pm (3:30 am IST) on March 19.

Also Read | Sunita Williams’ first look after returning home, she’s all smiles
Advertisement

Drogue and main parachutes were deployed before the splashdown off the coast of Florida near Tallahassee.

Also Read | Who are Nick Hague, Aleksandr Gorbunov, who rescued Sunita Williams

After the slow splashdown, the Crew-9 had some "surprise visitors": A pod of dolphins.

Advertisement

As they landed on Earth, recovery teams helped the crew out of Dragon, a standard process for all crew members after returning from long-duration missions. NASA shared first look of the Crew-9 astronauts after the successful splashdown.

Also Read | Sunita Williams returns to Earth after nine months in space: WATCH splashdown

After an unexpected nine-month stay in space, a pair of NASA astronauts finally returned to Earth on Tuesday, concluding a mission that gripped global attention and became a political flashpoint.

Advertisement

Ground teams erupted in cheers as the gumdrop-shaped spacecraft named Freedom, charred from withstanding scorching temperatures of 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit (2,000 degrees Celsius) during re-entry, bobbed steadily on the waves beneath a clear, sunny sky.

"What a ride — I see a capsule full of grins," said Hague.

Also Read | Sunita Williams, NASA astronauts face THESE health challenges after return home

"PROMISE MADE, PROMISE KEPT," the White House posted on X, repeating a contentious claim that President Donald Trump had accelerated the recovery timeline.

NASA astronauts ‘stuck’ in space

Wilmore and Williams, both ex-Navy pilots and veterans of two prior space missions, flew to the ISS in June 2024, on what was supposed to be a days-long roundtrip to test out Boeing's Starliner on its first crewed flight.

But the Starliner spaceship developed propulsion problems and was deemed unfit to fly them back, instead returning empty.

Advertisement

They were subsequently reassigned to NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission, which arrived at the ISS last September with a reduced crew of two — rather than the usual four — to accommodate the pair, who had become widely referred to as the "stranded" astronauts.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsScienceNewsNASA astronaut Sunita Williams return: Watch moments before and after SpaceX Crew-9’s landing on Earth
First Published:19 Mar 2025, 06:39 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App