Who are Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov, rescuers of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore? ’What a ride’

"On behalf of SpaceX, welcome home," came the welcoming radio transmission from SpaceX Mission Control in California as the crew neared Earth. "What a ride," responded Hague, the mission commander, as he took in the moment of their dramatic return. "I see a capsule full of grins ear to ear."

Who is Nick Hague?

Nick Hague is a NASA astronaut and U.S. Space Force Colonel selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2013. Reflecting on his journey, Hague noted, “It took me about 38 years before I was selected,” during a recent podcast with NASA. A native of Kansas, he is a Bachelor of Science in astronautical engineering from the United States Air Force Academy. Hague is also a Master of Science in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which he completed in 2000. Outside of his work in space, Hague enjoys physical fitness, flying, snow skiing, and scuba diving. His passion for exploration began early on, with a love for science fiction shaping his childhood dreams. "I love sci-fi, and just this idea of going out and exploring was my childhood dream," Hague shared, mentioning that he grew up watching Star Wars, Star Trek, and Doctor Who.