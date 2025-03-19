Who are Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov, rescuers of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore? ’What a ride’

NASA's Nick Hague and Russia's Aleksandr Gorbunov returned safely with Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who were stranded in space for nine months. SpaceX Mission Control welcomed them home as Hague celebrated their dramatic splashdown.

Updated19 Mar 2025, 08:31 AM IST
File photo: SpaceX Crew-9 NASA Astronaut Nick Hague (Mission Commander) wearing SpaceX spacesuits. ((Getty Images via AFP))

NASA’s Nick Hague and Russia’s Aleksandr Gorbunov have made a remarkable splashdown on SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule with NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who were stuck for nine months in space. Hague and Gorbunov joined NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Wilmore and completed a highly anticipated return mission.

"On behalf of SpaceX, welcome home," came the welcoming radio transmission from SpaceX Mission Control in California as the crew neared Earth. "What a ride," responded Hague, the mission commander, as he took in the moment of their dramatic return. "I see a capsule full of grins ear to ear."

Who is Nick Hague?

Nick Hague is a NASA astronaut and U.S. Space Force Colonel selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2013. Reflecting on his journey, Hague noted, “It took me about 38 years before I was selected,” during a recent podcast with NASA. A native of Kansas, he is a Bachelor of Science in astronautical engineering from the United States Air Force Academy. Hague is also a Master of Science in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which he completed in 2000. Outside of his work in space, Hague enjoys physical fitness, flying, snow skiing, and scuba diving. His passion for exploration began early on, with a love for science fiction shaping his childhood dreams. "I love sci-fi, and just this idea of going out and exploring was my childhood dream," Hague shared, mentioning that he grew up watching Star Wars, Star Trek, and Doctor Who.

Who is Aleksandr Gorbunov?

Aleksandr Gorbunov is a Russian cosmonaut who hails from Zheleznogorsk in the Kursk region of Russia. Gorbunov studied engineering at the Moscow Aviation Institute, focusing on spacecraft and upper stages. In addition, Gorbunov graduated from the military department, specialising in operating and repairing aircraft, helicopters, and aircraft engines. His technical background and expertise make him a key member of the mission.

 

Nick Hague

  • He is a NASA astronaut.
  • Hague has a background in astronautical engineering.
  • Prior experience with missions to the International Space Station (ISS).
  • Hague was the commander of NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission.

Aleksandr Gorbunov

  • He is a Roscosmos cosmonaut hailing from Russia.
  • Gorbunov is an aerospace engineer.
  • The mission was Gorbunov's first spaceflight.
  •  Gorbunov travelled to the ISS along with Nick Hague.

First Published:19 Mar 2025, 08:31 AM IST
