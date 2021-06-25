NASA on Friday streamed live video of two astronauts, Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet, who undertook a spacewalk to install another new solar panel outside the International Space Station (ISS), making their third spacewalk in just over a week.

''How about that view? 255 miles (410 kilometers) above Earth, @Thom_Astro (suit with red stripes) and @Astro_Kimbrough continue making progress upgrading the @Space_Station's power supply,'' NASA tweeted with a video.

The video caught a glimpse of astronaut Pesquet during his spacewalk, with the view of the Earth in the backdrop.

😎 How about that view? 255 miles (410 kilometers) above Earth, @Thom_Astro (suit with red stripes) and @Astro_Kimbrough continue making progress upgrading the @Space_Station's power supply. pic.twitter.com/KLBl4x2Qb9 — NASA (@NASA) June 25, 2021

It should have been a two-spacewalk job, but spacesuit and other problems hampered the astronauts' work on June 16. As a result, the first solar wing wasn't unfurled to its full length of 63 feet (19 meters) until Sunday. NASA added a third spacewalk for Friday to attach and unfold the second wing.

NASA's Shane Kimbrough and France's Thomas Pesquet tackled the second in a series of powerful solar wings that should keep the space station running the rest of this decade, as space tourism ramps up with visitors beginning in the fall.Kimbrough and Pesquet are two months into a six-month mission. Two other Americans are aboard the space station, along with one Japanese and two Russians.

(With inputs from AP)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.