NASA: Boeing to launch crewed Starliner mission with Butch Wilmore, Sunita Williams. See date, time, where to watch LIVE
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is ready for its first crewed flight to the ISS after a failed uncrewed attempt in 2019. Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will lift off on an Atlas V rocket from Kennedy Space Center for a historic mission.
After years of delays and stumbles, Boeing is finally poised to launch astronauts to the International Space Station for National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Starliner will blast off on United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral in Florida