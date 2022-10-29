NASA captures ‘creepy smile of Sun’ in its latest picture. Know reason behind it2 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2022, 12:54 PM IST
NASA Sun shared the picture of ‘smiling Sun’ on its official Twitter handle.
After Tuesday's partial solar eclipse, the Sun developed a smiley face pattern in its atmosphere. NASA Sun shared the picture of ‘smiling Sun’ on its official Twitter handle. The image shows face-like pattern made up of black patches on the Sun.