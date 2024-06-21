NASA captures first-ever rare alignment of stars in Serpens Nebula | See image
The National Agency of Space Administration (NASA) recently shared image of of a rare allignment of glas clouds in Serpens Nebula
In one of its kind image, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has recently shared images of bright red clumpy streaks, aligned in the same direction in Serpens Nebula. The same direction of jets of gas emanating from newborn stars in the Nebula is makes this image different from the previous photos captured by the NASA telescope.