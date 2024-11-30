A NASA satellite image captures Iceland's latest volcanic eruption, showing lava flowing near the Blue Lagoon. The eruption, which has not affected flights, resulted in the evacuation of around 3,800 residents and is similar to past powerful eruptions in the region.

Clouds of smoke billowing along with oozing red hot lava — that is what a satellite image of Iceland's most recent volcanic eruption looks like. Captured by NASA, the image shows the lava flowing across major roads near the Blue Lagoon, which serves as a popular tourist destination.

The lava also engulfed the parking lot of Blue Lagoon, showed images from several agencies.

Molten lava flows on the road to the Blue Lagoon, Grindavik, after an volcanic eruption that started the day before

"A plume of gas, consisting primarily of sulfur dioxide, streamed from the lava, although the eruption did not affect flights to and from Iceland," mentioned NASA in its statement.

The orangish hue of the lava, as seen in the picture, was captured by the OLI-2 on November 24, and enhanced with an infrared signal to highlight the heat signature of the lava, added the space observatory.

Volcanic eruption: Residents evacuated Reportedly, the lava from the 1.8 mile-long fissure in the ground, engulfed the parking lot of Blue Lagoon. Around 3800 residents across 50 homes were evacuated before the lava's arrival, reported Newsweek.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office stated that the activity of the recent eruption had not diminished as quickly as previous eruptions, continuing strongly five days after it began.

"For comparison, the lava flow at this point is similar to that of the most powerful eruptions in Fagradalsfjall," they stated on November 25, mentioned multiple reports.

Iceland's volcanoes in new era According to experts, Iceland's recent volcanic eruption is a fissure eruption. A fissure is a crack through which magma flows. When this fracture reaches the surface, lava erupts. According to a BBC report, the Reykjanes Peninsula had been dormant for 800 years before volcanic activity resumed in 2021.

Iceland is home to 33 active volcanic systems, more than any other European country. It is situated on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a fault in the ocean floor that separates the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, leading to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

