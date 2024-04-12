In search for life, NASA's ‘Clipper’ spacecraft to explore Jupiter's moon Europa
NASA's $5 billion probe bound for Jupiter's moon Europa aims to uncover extraterrestrial life, equipped with instruments to examine layers of frozen water, potentially harbouring liquid water below the surface for scientific exploration.
American space scientists on Thursday said that the interplanetary probe slated to be sent by NASA to one of Jupiter's icy moons, marking a significant milestone in humanity's quest to uncover extraterrestrial life.
