NASA confirms ‘mysterious object’ that landed in Florida home; All you need to know
NASA identified a metal stanchion as the space junk that crashed into a Florida home, originating from the ISS. The debris, weighing 0.7kg, was part of equipment used to mount old batteries on a cargo pallet for disposal.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has unfolded the mystery behind an unknown object that crashed through the roof of a Florida home last month. The US space agency said that it was a chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station (ISS).