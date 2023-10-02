NASA delays Psyche Asteroid mission by one week; All you need to know

NASA delays Psyche asteroid mission by one week. Mission will study asteroids between Mars and Jupiter. Launch now scheduled for 12 October.

Nasa has delayed its Psyche asteroid mission by one week. The $1.2 billion mission will study the asteroids of the same name, found between Mars and Jupiter.

The Psyche asteroid mission was scheduled for 5 October initially. However, the now the Mission Psyche will launch atop the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket on 12 October, according to a report by Space.com.

The delay in the launch will allow NASA's team to complete verification of the parametres used to control the Psyche spacecraft's nitrogen cold gas thrusters.

The parametres were adjusted in response to updated warmer temperature predictions for these thrusters.

The change in schedule was announced the same day when NASA, SpaceX, and Psyche mission managers conducted a flight readiness review at the Kennedy Space Centre. During the meeting, an agreement was given to perform a "static fire" of the Falcon Heavy on 29 September.

As per the Space.com static fires are standard prelaunch tests, in which a rocket's first-stage engines are fired briefly while the vehicle remains anchored to the ground.

Psyche will be the first NASA mission for the Falcon Heavy. It is the second-most powerful rocket currently in operation after NASA's Space Launch System.

Psyche Mission: The Psyche Mission will be launched on 12 October. If all goes according to plan, the spacecraft will arrive at the 170-mile-wide (280 kilometers) space rock Psyche, which resides in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, in 2029.

According to the scientists, Psyche may expose the core of a protoplanet.

