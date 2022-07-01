OPEN APP
NASA doesn’t want Apollo 11 moon dust, cockroaches auctioned

This April 2022 handout photograph provided by RR Auction shows moon dust from the 1969 Apollo 11 mission, which was pulled from an auction listing after NASA said the dust, and some cockroaches that were fed the dust, are property of the federal government (Photo: AP)Premium
 wsj 2 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 01:20 AM IST Allison Prang, The Wall Street Journal

Space agency says materials are government property; RR Auction pulled them off auction block

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration asked a Boston auction house to not auction off cockroaches, moon dust and other items related to the 1969 Apollo 11 space mission, saying they are government property.

