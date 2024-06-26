Elon Musk's SpaceX, NASA launch weather satellites to track Earth climate, solar flares: All you need to know | Watch
SpaceX successfully launches the final satellite for NASA's NOAA programme, providing continuous weather coverage across the Western Hemisphere. The US' capabilities to track solar flares have now increased from eight-hour gaps to every 30 minutes.
