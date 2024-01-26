NASA ends Mars helicopter mission: Ingenuity stops flying after nearly three years of exploration
NASA's Mars helicopter mission, featuring the miniature robot helicopter Ingenuity, has come to an end after 72 flights and nearly three years of exploration.
NASA's groundbreaking Mars helicopter mission has ended. It featured the miniature robot helicopter Ingenuity, known for being the first powered aircraft to fly on another planet. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, in a social media video, shared the news.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message