Nasa extends Diwali greetings with unique globular cluster containing old and new stars
Nasa extended Diwali greetings with an image of a globular cluster captured by Hubble Space Telescope, calling it a 'celestial festival of lights'. The cluster is located 30,000 light-years away from Earth
Nasa, the US space agency on Monday extended Diwali greetings with a celestial image captured by Hubble Space Telescope.
Separately, a Nasa spacecraft recently discovered a tiny moon around asteroid.
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft found a mini-moon near asteroid Dinkinesh.
The discovery was made during a flyby of Dinkinesh, 300 million miles (480 million kilometers) away in the main asteroid belt beyond Mars.
NASA's Lucy spacecraft encounters first asteroid on journey to Jupiter
The Nasa spacecraft confirmed that Dinkinesh is barely a half-mile (790 meters) across. Its closely circling moon is a mere one-tenth-of-a-mile (220 meters) in size.
NASA experts wanted India to share space technology after seeing Chandrayaan-3 craft development: ISRO chief Somanath
NASA sent Lucy past Dinkinesh as a rehearsal for the bigger, more mysterious asteroids out near Jupiter. Launched in 2021, the spacecraft will reach the first of these so-called Trojan asteroids in 2027 and explore them for at least six years. The original target list of seven asteroids now stands at 11.
Dwarf planet Ceres may have alien life; researchers hopeful to find organic molecules
Dinkinesh means “you are marvelous" in the Amharic language of Ethiopia. It's also the Amharic name for Lucy, the 3.2 million-year-old remains of a human ancestor found in Ethiopia in the 1970s, for which the spacecraft is named.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.